Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on tornado safety!

As a resident of the south, often times, severe weather threatens with little to no notice. This is why you must be prepared whenever any torando warning is issued.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on the best places for hukering down in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season