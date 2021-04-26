Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Pink Moon!

Each Spring, we begin to see an increase in Supermoon events, specifically during April into May.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on one rare phenomenon, the Pink Moon happening tonight in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

