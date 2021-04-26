Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Pink Moon!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each Spring, we begin to see an increase in Supermoon events, specifically during April into May.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on one rare phenomenon, the Pink Moon happening tonight in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 68°
Fair
Fair 0% 78° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 84° 71°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 70°

Friday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 65°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 66°

Sunday

79° / 67°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
83°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
83°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News