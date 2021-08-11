Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s lesson on Weather and Science for Kids, Meteorologist Brooke Laizer discusses an annual phenomenon: the Perseid Meteor Shower!

What is the definition of a meteor or asteroid? Well, we define meteors as bodies of matter, which enter the Earth’s atmosphere form outer space and shine iridescently once they encounter friction. This means, we can view them as a streak of light when looking up from land. Think of them as shooting stars, if you will.

August 11-13 marks the peak of this Peseid Meteor Shower. That means, you can see between 60 and 100 meteors per hour between midnight and dawn! Our forecast for southeast Louisiana will be beautiful and clear with minimal cloud cover, so this should not be tough to see!

