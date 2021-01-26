Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on Severe Weather Preparedness!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning about what to do when bad weather rolls into your area? Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are two different types we forecast for when big air mass changes take place.

During either, stay off of the roads and go indoors in search of shelter, especially if any watch or warning is issued.

Click this video for more information on specific details!

