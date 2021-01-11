Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on precipitation types!

Weather and Science for Kids

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning different precipitation types?

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has a lesson on rain versus snow during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Hint: It’s all about temperatures! But maybe not quite how you would think.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

