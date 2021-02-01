Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on Nor’easters!

Have you ever been interested in learning about a Nor’easter and what this is?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on East Coast winter storms within today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! Peak season for forecasting these occurs from September until April.

