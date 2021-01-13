Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on lightning safety!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever heard the phrase ‘when thunder roars, go indoors’ in school?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on safety during storms within today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! This is what usually produces lightning!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 43°
Fair
Fair 0% 51° 43°

Thursday

68° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 68° 47°

Friday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 59° 40°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 39°

Sunday

56° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 56° 43°

Monday

61° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 48°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 67° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

10 PM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

12 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

1 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
8%
44°

45°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
46°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
52°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
62°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
63°

61°

6 PM
Clear
3%
61°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News