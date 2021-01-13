Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on lightning safety!

Have you ever heard the phrase ‘when thunder roars, go indoors’ in school?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on safety during storms within today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! This is what usually produces lightning!

