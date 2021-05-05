Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on lightning safety!

Each Summer, we begin to see an increase in daytime heating driven storms, especially during May through August.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on one golden rule for lightning safety in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment: “When thunder roars, head indoors!”

