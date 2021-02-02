Weather and Science for Kids: A Lesson on Groundhog Day!

Have you ever been interested in learning about Groundhog Day and what this is?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on the annual tradition’s history within today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! Each February 2nd, we look to Phil for an answer regarding 6 more weeks of winter vs. early spring!

