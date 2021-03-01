Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on flash flooding!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a resident of the south, often times, severe weather threatens with little to no notice. This is why you must be prepared whenever any watches or warnings are issued.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has your lesson on the differences between each for, specifically flooding, in today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 54°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Rain
Rain 96% 58° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 60° 48°

Thursday

66° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 51°

Friday

68° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 62% 68° 53°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

63°

6 PM
Showers
35%
63°

62°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
62°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

12 AM
Showers
37%
62°

61°

1 AM
Light Rain
62%
61°

61°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
84%
60°

60°

4 AM
Rain
87%
60°

59°

5 AM
Rain
81%
59°

58°

6 AM
Rain
88%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
77%
57°

55°

8 AM
Rain
77%
55°

55°

9 AM
Rain
75%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
87%
55°

55°

11 AM
Rain
92%
55°

55°

12 PM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

1 PM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

2 PM
Rain
94%
55°

54°

3 PM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

4 PM
Showers
58%
54°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News