Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on different types of freezes!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning the difference between a freeze and hard freeze?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on this during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Hint: It’s all based off of temperatures!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 38° 33°

Friday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 33°

Saturday

56° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 46°

Sunday

67° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 54°

Monday

60° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 60° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
37°

36°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
36°

36°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
36°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
37°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
37°

36°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
36°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
36°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
39°

41°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

7 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
2%
40°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News