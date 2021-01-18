Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on cumulonimbus clouds!

Have you ever been interested in learning different cloud types?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on one kind, cumulonimbus, during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Enjoy this weekend off of school!

