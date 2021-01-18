Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on cumulonimbus clouds!

Weather and Science for Kids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning different cloud types?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on one kind, cumulonimbus, during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Enjoy this weekend off of school!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 49°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 49°

Tuesday

72° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 72° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 66° 56°

Thursday

73° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 73° 61°

Friday

71° / 55°
Showers
Showers 44% 71° 55°

Saturday

63° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 43% 63° 56°

Sunday

70° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
1%
51°

51°

10 PM
Clear
1%
51°

51°

11 PM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
3%
50°

51°

3 AM
Clear
5%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
5%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
6%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
6%
51°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
52°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
69°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
4%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
5%
62°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News