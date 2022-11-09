NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The launch date for the Artemis I mission has been rescheduled, again.

NASA announced Monday they decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to concerns over Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to be a hurricane at landfall.

The space agency says adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide enough time to get back into launch status following the storm.

The SLS (Space Launch System) rocket is designed to withstand 85 mile per hour winds at the 60-foot level with structural margin.

Current forecasts predict the greatest risks at the pad are high winds that are not expected to exceed the SLS design. The rocket is designed to withstand heavy rains at the launch pad and the spacecraft hatches have been secured to prevent water intrusion.

A launch during a two-hour window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST on Nov. 16 would result in a splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11.

If needed, NASA has a back-up launch opportunity on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will coordinate with the U.S. Space Force for additional launch opportunities.