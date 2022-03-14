NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 80 percent of Louisiana is in a “severe” or “extreme” drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Louisiana has seen the drought worsen over the last week with “extreme drought” expanding over most of southern Louisiana and along the Mississippi River into Mississippi.

“Moderate” and “severe” drought conditions were also expanded over much of central Mississippi and into southeast Louisiana.

The U.S. Drought Monitor uses as 5-level scale to measure drought, beginning with “abnormally dry,” followed by “moderate drought,” “severe drought,” and “extreme drought.” The highest level is “exceptional drought.”

The overall weather pattern for the South has been dry for several weeks and experts with the National Drought Mitigation Center believe warming temperatures will only lead to worsening conditions as spring arrives.

The 4-month period from November to February was the 2nd driest such period for Louisiana since 1895 with less than 10 inches of observed precipitation statewide.

In New Orleans, precipitation totals are 1.22 inches less than normal month-to-date for March. Since January 1, the city has only received about half as much rain as usual with a year-to-date deficit of 5.24 inches.

With some beneficial rain in the forecast for Louisiana this week, there may be some opportunities for improvements where the greatest rainfall totals occur.

However, any improvements to the drought may not appear on the upcoming drought monitor update, which will be released on Thursday. The rain may come after the data cutoff for consideration in this week’s report.