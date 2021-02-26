Check out the Snow Moon tonight!

Weather and Science for Kids
Posted: / Updated:

Our second full moon of the year peaks early Saturday morning and we will have mostly clear skies to see it before fog and low clouds move in.

Tonight’s moon is known as the Snow Moon, named for the typically heavy snowfall of February. February on average is the snowiest month of the year.

It’s also known as the Hunger Moon due to the scarcity of food during the winter and snow. The peak time for viewing will be 2:19 AM on Saturday. Skies should be clear early in the night but then fog and low cloud cover will likely develop.

The next full moon will come on March 28.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 65°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 78° 68°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 65°

Monday

71° / 58°
Showers
Showers 67% 71° 58°

Tuesday

63° / 54°
Showers
Showers 59% 63° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 66° 54°

Thursday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 41% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
70°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News