Check out the Snow Moon tonight!

Our second full moon of the year peaks early Saturday morning and we will have mostly clear skies to see it before fog and low clouds move in.

Tonight’s moon is known as the Snow Moon, named for the typically heavy snowfall of February. February on average is the snowiest month of the year.

It’s also known as the Hunger Moon due to the scarcity of food during the winter and snow. The peak time for viewing will be 2:19 AM on Saturday. Skies should be clear early in the night but then fog and low cloud cover will likely develop.

The next full moon will come on March 28.