Weather and Science for Kids: El Niño vs La Niña

Another day of record high temperatures is likely around the area. The current record in New Orleans is 84 and we will most likely see temperatures of 85-87 by this afternoon.

There will be some slight changes though. First of all less wind than we saw on Tuesday. Also the breeze that is out there will be a bit more northerly. A weak front is up to the north, and while that fades out some of of the air behind it may be able to push into the area.