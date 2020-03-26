Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Weather and Science for Kids: El Niño vs La Niña

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today Meteorologist Scot Pilié breaks down El Niño versus La Niña in Weather and Science for Kids!

Data pix.

El Niño and La Niña are terms we hear often, but what do they typically mean for our local weather?

First things first, El Niño and La Niña represent global weather patterns. The are typically classified by the water temperatures compared to average in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, south of Mexico.

An abnormally warm equatorial east-central Pacific: El Niño

An abnormally cool equatorial east-central Pacific Ocean: La Niña

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 0% 89° 70°

Friday

87° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 72°

Sunday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 81° 71°

Monday

83° / 73°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 73°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

Popular

Latest News

More News