Weather and Science for Kids: El Niño vs La Niña

Today Meteorologist Scot Pilié breaks down El Niño versus La Niña in Weather and Science for Kids!
El Niño and La Niña are terms we hear often, but what do they typically mean for our local weather?
First things first, El Niño and La Niña represent global weather patterns. The are typically classified by the water temperatures compared to average in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, south of Mexico.
An abnormally warm equatorial east-central Pacific: El Niño
An abnormally cool equatorial east-central Pacific Ocean: La Niña