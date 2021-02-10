Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the coldest Mardi Gras recorded!

Have you ever been interested in learning about the history of Mardi Gras weather?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on this over years past during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Fat Tuesday 2021 will be purple, green, and COLD!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season