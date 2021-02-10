Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the coldest Mardi Gras recorded!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning about the history of Mardi Gras weather?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on this over years past during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment!

Fat Tuesday 2021 will be purple, green, and COLD!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 67° 64°

Thursday

72° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 72° 53°

Friday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 75% 56° 47°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 39% 52° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 52° 42°

Monday

52° / 31°
Rain
Rain 63% 52° 31°

Tuesday

46° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 46° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
65°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
65°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
65°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
65°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
71°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
71°

69°

5 PM
Light Rain
65%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News