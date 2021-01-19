Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on temperatures!

Have you ever been interested in learning about temperature and how it directly impacts our forecast for outdoor conditions?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on climate patterns and warmer than normal conditions during today’s lesson on Weather and Science for Kids.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season