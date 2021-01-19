Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on temperatures!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever been interested in learning about temperature and how it directly impacts our forecast for outdoor conditions?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on climate patterns and warmer than normal conditions during today’s lesson on Weather and Science for Kids.

