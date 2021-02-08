Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on temperature swings!

Weather

Have you ever been interested in why temperatures change so much after a short period of time?

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has a lesson on the reason during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! Hint: Fronts!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 65° 60°

Tuesday

71° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 71° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 75° 64°

Thursday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 72° 54°

Friday

58° / 45°
Rain
Rain 72% 58° 45°

Saturday

56° / 31°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 56° 31°

Sunday

45° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 45° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
62°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
62°

62°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
62°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
63°

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
62°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
62°

62°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
62°

62°

6 AM
Foggy
18%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

