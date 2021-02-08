Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on temperature swings!

Have you ever been interested in why temperatures change so much after a short period of time?

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has a lesson on the reason during today’s Weather and Science for Kids segment! Hint: Fronts!

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season