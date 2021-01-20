Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on moon phases!

Have you ever been interested in learning about different phases of the moon?!

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has a lesson on all eight necessary to complete a lunar cycle during today’s lesson on Weather and Science for Kids.

Let us know what other topics would be best during our daily specials by emailing news@wgno.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season