Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on forecasting!

Weather

Have you ever wondered how Meteorologists forecast for the weather we have coming?

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has an explanation on tools to use when collecting data before predicting changes any given day.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 54°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 54°

Friday

59° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 46°

Saturday

59° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 59° 50°

Sunday

57° / 47°
Showers
Showers 50% 57° 47°

Monday

59° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 44°

Tuesday

56° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 43°

Wednesday

61° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

12 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

1 AM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

2 AM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

3 AM
Showers
40%
59°

57°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

56°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

6 PM
Clear
0%
55°

