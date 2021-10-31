Wear your warm costumes for trick or treating!

Happy Halloween after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Thursday and Friday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 73! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying trick or treating! As long as you grab your warmest costume!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM! Happy Halloween and Who Dat!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

71° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 59°

Monday

77° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 61°

Thursday

66° / 52°
Showers
Showers 53% 66° 52°

Friday

64° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 64° 52°

Saturday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 65° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

8 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

9 PM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
60°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
62°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

