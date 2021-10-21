Weak front moving through, minimal impacts for the area

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm weather is going to be sticking around for the next few days with temperatures in the low to mid 80s into early next week. A weak front is going to push through Thursday afternoon that will bring slightly drier air into the northern parts of our area at least. This will make for a nice morning to start the weekend for the north shore. Outside of that though we will not see any major changes behind it.

Rain chances will stay spotty through the day today. We are going to see a few isolated showers pop up through the day with the daytime heating as the front moves in but that’s about it. Overall expect warm and muggy weather. The best chance of rain will be south of I-10 and in southern Mississippi.

Overall the weekend looks warm and dry. Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 72°

Friday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 83° 71°

Sunday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 73°

Monday

85° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 74°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 80° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News