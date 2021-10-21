Weak front moving through, minimal impacts for the area

Warm weather is going to be sticking around for the next few days with temperatures in the low to mid 80s into early next week. A weak front is going to push through Thursday afternoon that will bring slightly drier air into the northern parts of our area at least. This will make for a nice morning to start the weekend for the north shore. Outside of that though we will not see any major changes behind it.

Rain chances will stay spotty through the day today. We are going to see a few isolated showers pop up through the day with the daytime heating as the front moves in but that’s about it. Overall expect warm and muggy weather. The best chance of rain will be south of I-10 and in southern Mississippi.

Overall the weekend looks warm and dry. Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens.