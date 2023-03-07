This week is going to look a lot like last week. Expect the early summer conditions to stick around over the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s each day. Expect the low cloud cover to develop heading in to each night with a little patchy fog possible. Once those burn off each morning we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Rain chances stay relatively low through the week as well. Expect a few spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday with a lingering boundary near by but each day only has about a 20-30% chance.

Right now a cold front looks to move through again on Friday. This will provide a brief drop in humidity Saturday before it comes back Sunday ahead of the next front. That looks to bring more of an air mass change next week.