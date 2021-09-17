We wrap up our Friday with more rain headed our way!

Rain chances will stay on the high side through early next week. The amount of moisture in the atmosphere will stay on the high side and with temperatures warming into the mid-80s each day showers and storms will pop up quickly around the area. 

However, it will not be an all-day rainfall. These showers will move through quickly so any one spot will likely only see rain for 30 minutes at a time. The exception will be if the rain forms into bands where cells repeat over the same area. That would also be the biggest flood threat. In general, the showers themselves would not create flooding but if you get them raining over an area for any length of time, it would be possible.

 Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After that, it looks like a cold front will try to move through during the middle of the week. This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now Wednesday looks like the day this will move through although that could change since are still several days out. 

Friday

78° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 75°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 83° 74°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 85° 75°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 75°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 81° 64°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 65°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

77°

2 AM
Showers
36%
77°

77°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
77°

76°

4 AM
Showers
35%
76°

76°

5 AM
Showers
37%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers
45%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
52%
76°

78°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
78°

79°

9 AM
Rain
74%
79°

80°

10 AM
Rain
69%
80°

82°

11 AM
Showers
56%
82°

83°

12 PM
Showers
52%
83°

82°

1 PM
Showers
41%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

