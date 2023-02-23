It is a warm Thursday afternoon with low to mid 80s around the area. So far we have warmed up to 82 here in New Orleans which currently ties the record for the day. It is likely we will break the record this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm through the week. Look for mainly low 80s through the weekend with a few spots hitting the mid 80s Friday if skies clear sooner. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s. We could see a couple of stray showers Thursday afternoon mainly north of I-10.

After that we will stay warm and muggy through the weekend. It looks like a weak front may move through on Monday which could bring in some lower humidity.