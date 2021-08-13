We continue to watch Fred as system moves northward

Tropical Depression Fred

We continue to watch Tropical Depression Fred moving west-northwest along the northern coast of Cuba. This system is highly disorganized and could potentially dissipate altogether if it continues over land.

According to the NHC, an additional shift to the west is possible. In their latest discussion, they say “The new track is east of the consensus models, especially from 24-60 h, and thus some additional adjustments could occur later today if the current model trends continue.” Forecast models have also moved a bit west along the Florida panhandle.

After that questions remain as to how much wind shear we will see in the Gulf and if the system is still holding together as it moves north. If so, the potential is there for Fred to strengthen and maybe even more than the current forecast shows.

Tropical Depression Seven

Potential Tropical Depression Seven is now a tropical depression as of the latest update. TD Seven is 675 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph moving westward at 22 mph.

The depression is expected to make a gradual shift to the west-northwest as it slows down over the next few days.

Tropical Depression 7

The forecast track from the NHC has the system moving over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday, and then across the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday.

Local Forecast

Locally over the next few days, we will continue to see above-normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on today looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before the rain begins to develop.

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with strong activity as well as frequent lightning.