Waveland, MS feels impact from Tropical Storm Cristobal

WAVELAND, Miss. – Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the Gulf Coast Sunday evening. The third named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season gave strong impact to Waveland, Mississippi.

Flooding from the storm surge was predicted to be between 3 and 5 feet, but got as high as over 5 feet at its peak on Sunday, June 7.

While the storm surge was significant, damages in the area were minimal with Hancock County crews already working to pick up the pieces.

Light sand is sweeping over North Beach Blvd. and in nearby parking lots.

One Waveland resident who lives near the Gulf met with WGNO’s Peyton LoCicero and claims that his house, on stilts, saw 6 to 7 feet of storm surge.

