The tropical wave in the Caribbean still looks disorganized without a whole lot of thunderstorm activity around it. However the wind data is beginning to indicate more circulation which means it is likely tring to form a closed center. While details are still very sketchy, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf as a system that could be strengthening by that time. The NHC now has an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days.

It is still way too early to know where this will end up. However what you need to focus on right now is making sure your hurricane kit is up to date and making sure you have a plan in place should a storm come this way. Right now everyone along the northern Gulf should be monitoring this closely over the next week. It does look like a major hurricane is possible at some point as it eventually moves north, but again we won’t know more until the storm forms and it gets closer to the northern Caribbean.

Heat will continue locally as we head into the start of the weekend. Look for low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday followed by highs around 90 Sunday. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s north with mid 70s south.

After that a cold front will move through early next week finally bringing more pleasant fall weather for a few days.