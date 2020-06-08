Water rescue from cabins at Fontainebleau State Park

MANDEVILLE, LA — Mandeville firefighters and paramedics rescued a family who was staying at a pair of cabins in Fontainebleau State Park. The first responders posted video on their Twitter page.

The rescue happened this morning after the surge from what’s left of Tropical Storm Cristobal surrounded the cabin with water and washed out a section of the walkway leading to it.

The photos show the first responders carrying one of the family’s children to safety and leading a woman across the rushing water.

Overnight, the cabins lost running water, according to one of the family members. Then at about 5:00 this morning, they discovered that the walkway was gone. The power went out sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 this morning.

In all, there were ten family members rescued. Six of them were kids between the ages of 8 to 17.

Below is a gallery with photos that were provided by Saint Tammany Fire/EMS.

