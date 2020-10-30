Watching yet another tropical wave for formation potential near the Lesser Antilles

Weather

Right now, no threat for the Gulf of Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is your reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout late October, early November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential.

This could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give it HIGH. 70 percent chances of development over five days.

Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Eta actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricane Zeta’s upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App!

