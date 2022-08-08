Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.

This pattern will continue through much of the week. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s through Friday thanks to rain and cloud cover.

After a lull in activity for several weeks, it appears a new system may soon form in the tropics.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Africa. The NHC gives the system a 40 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Models show the wave gradually organizing and strengthening over the next few days as it moves generally westward. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Danielle.

Beyond a few days out, it is still too early to tell where this system will go or how it will evolve. This tropical wave is still more than 4,000 miles away from the United States, so there is plenty of time to watch how it develops.