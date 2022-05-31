Look for scattered storms around the area this afternoon as we get back into the mid to upper 80s. Today will be one of the better rain chancse of the week although still fairly isolated overall. Look for locally heavy downpours in the cells that do develop.

After today we will keep that standard 20-30% summertime chance for the next few days. The bigger story probably will be the heat though as we see low 90s by the second half of the week and through the weekend.

In the tropics we will watch as Hurricane Agatha moves across the southern tip of Mexico. The remnants of the system has a medium chance of development from the NHC but at this point does not look to impact our area. It looks like this area will continue northeast across the southern parts of Florida, but certainly this will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few days. Either way hurricane season is on the way so make sure you are ready to go with supplies and plans in place now!