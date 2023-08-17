NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures are in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon but with the heat the dewpoints have dried into the 50s and 60s so the humidity is relatively low. That means it doesn’t feel as hot as the past few weeks, especially in the shade. Numbers will drop a bit quicker this evening thanks to the dry air.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again Friday through the weekend with highs once again approaching 100 on Friday. We will likely see afternoon temperatures at or above 100 through Sunday with virtually no rain chance.

In the tropics we will continue to watch a potential area of low pressure early next week moving east to west in the Gulf. Right now this does not look like a threat to our area.

