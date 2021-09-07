Watching the Gulf and rain chances today

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf is showing a little better sign of development Tuesday as clouds and storms begin to flare up. The National Hurricane Center still has only a 30% chance of development over the next few days. Either way if anything does develop it would stay southeast of our area as it moves northeast to Florida.

Rain and storms will be developing around the area through the day. This activity will likely take longer to get going than what we saw on Monday but chances will still be in the 60-70% range. Remember if you hear thunder to take shelter because that means lightning is close by.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by later Thursday. This will make for a couple of very nice mornings on Friday and Saturday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 75°

Wednesday

86° / 74°
Showers
Showers 58% 86° 74°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 88° 69°

Friday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 71°

Saturday

87° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 87° 74°

Sunday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 75°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 85° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Showers
35%
83°

85°

11 AM
Showers
42%
85°

85°

12 PM
Showers
48%
85°

85°

1 PM
Showers
56%
85°

