Watching TD9 with possible significant impacts to our area

Tropical Depression 9 formed Thursday morning in the western Caribbean just southwest of Jamaica. This is the area we have been watching and expecting to develop over the past few days.

The initial movement of this is a little more uncertain than normal since it just formed, and we should have better data in after the Hurricane Hunters move through this afternoon.

However the official forecast track is in good agreement with most of the models out there in a landfall along the Louisiana coast.

The forecast intensity also calls for the threat of rapid intensification as this enters the Gulf of Mexico, and we could be looking at a major storm as it makes landfall. At this time there is really no indication of anything significant that would cause it to not strengthen to a major storm.

Changes in the track and intensity are possible over the next few days, but please be aware this could be a serious situation and make plans now to be prepared. Start getting supplies and make plans to be without power for several days.