Watching severe weather threat on Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a nice day on Tuesday behind the weak cold front that moved through Monday night. We are going to have temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity. Cloud cover will be the only drawback potentially as it increases through the day.

Otherwise the main focus over the next few days is a cold front coming in Wednesday night. Ahead of that front we are going to see a strong line of storms by mid to late afternoon. Ingredients will be in place for some of those storms to be strong to severe. We will have the threat of strong wind gusts as well as an isolated tornado. Expect brief very heavy rain as well.

Behind that we start to clear out on Thursday as windy conditions move in with cooler air. Highs will only be in the low 70s and winds could be gusting into the 30s.

After that beautiful fall weather will move in for the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 83° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 82° 64°

Thursday

73° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 73° 58°

Friday

68° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 68° 57°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 59°

Sunday

75° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 75° 61°

Monday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
81°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News