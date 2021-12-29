Watching for strong storms, highest threat north

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a level 1 risk for severe storms this afternoon. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible. A much higher threat exists north of our area in an enhanced risk area. If you have friends or family in those spots make sure they are weather aware. In general today and Thursday you need a way to get warnings if they are issued.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Look for storms again tomorrow afternoon. Like today severe weather will be possible and a brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.