Watching for strong storms, highest threat north

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a level 1 risk for severe storms this afternoon. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible. A much higher threat exists north of our area in an enhanced risk area. If you have friends or family in those spots make sure they are weather aware. In general today and Thursday you need a way to get warnings if they are issued.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Look for storms again tomorrow afternoon. Like today severe weather will be possible and a brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 81° 72°

Thursday

80° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 80° 71°

Friday

80° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 80° 72°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 78° 56°

Sunday

59° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 59° 37°

Monday

51° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 51° 44°

Tuesday

63° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 55°

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
79°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

