Clouds will increase tonight as moisture begins to move in. Changes move in Tuesday though as our next storm system begins to move in from the west.

The morning will start with clouds and some fog with spotty showers as well. Expect temperatures in the 60s. How much sun peaks through during the afternoon will be key for instability.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday afternoon as storms begin to develop. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Like we saw on Saturday isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The best chance for this will be north of I-10.

The second round of storms will move through very early Wednesday. These could also produce locally heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures will be falling through the day on Wednesday with blustery conditions.

Thursday will be chilly with highs only around 60 before we warm back up into the weekend.