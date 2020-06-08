Severe Weather Tools

WATCH: Silver Slipper Casino employees rescued from floodwaters

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. – On June 7, floodwaters in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi reached the Silver Slipper Casino, stranding roughly 100 employees.

A video given to us for use by Joeneka Willis, a Silver Slipper employee, shows one of the evacuations from the casino through the floodwaters. Willis said when employees arrived to work, they parked on another street, with a shuttle transporting them to the casino.

However, the shuttle got stuck in the floodwaters and Willis said they called for emergency help around 9:00 a.m. Emergency crews with high-water vehicles arrived around 4:00 p.m.

As of Monday morning, no injuries from the evacuation have been reported.

WGNO’s Rachael O’Neil met up with Ronnie Frank, a vacationer in Bay St. Louis, with his grandson who says they watched from the casino as the floodwater pushed a truck towards the Silver Slipper.

Bay St. Louis saw a peak surge around 5.6 feet on Sunday.

