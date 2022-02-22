A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the area for tonight and Wednesday morning. High humidity with dewpoints in the 60s to near 70 has moved in with the southerly winds over the past couple of days. That is well above the water temperatures in the area and sets the stage for quite a bit of fog overnight, some of which could be dense at times and dangerous for driving. Please be careful if you are out and about later tonight and Wednesday morning.

Warm and muggy weather will continue over the next couple of days with low 80s Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front sits just to our north. That front gets a little closer on Wednesday which could help to produce a few more showers than what we saw on Tuesday. These will still be spotty though and not last long.

The front finally moves through on Friday morning with a band of showers and a bit cooler air. Look for highs only in the 60s over the weekend with mostly dry conditions.

Right now the parades look mostly dry over the next few days with just a passing shower possible later Wednesday.