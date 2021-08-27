Watch Live: St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper provides Hurricane Ida update

COVINGTON, La. — On Friday afternoon, Parish President Mike Cooper held a press conference to update St. Tammany residents on Hurricane Ida.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Friday morning has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

