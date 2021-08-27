Watch: St. Bernard Parish Officials discuss Hurricane Ida storm preps

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHALMETTE, La. — On Friday afternoon, St. Bernard Parish Officials held a press conference to update residents about storm preparations and response, as Hurricane Ida nears.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

Southern Louisiana residents should expect significant impacts from this storm. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

TD9 path to Louisiana, start getting ready

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 78°

Saturday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 86° 81°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 83° 79°

Monday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 81% 83° 79°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 79°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

80°

7 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
68%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

81°

5 AM
Showers
35%
81°

80°

6 AM
Showers
38%
80°

81°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
81°

83°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
83°

84°

9 AM
Showers
38%
84°

86°

10 AM
Showers
55%
86°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News