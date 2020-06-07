Severe Weather Tools

Watch: Noon Tropical Storm Cristobal Update

METAIRIE – Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the noon update on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal continues to be a broad and disorganized storm with dry air feeding into the center and heavy rain bands pushing far to the east. This trend most likely continues through the day and additional strengthening is not expected.

Coastal flooding will continue to be a threat through tonight as a strong onshore flow continues. Even on Monday with the center well inland some areas will continue to experience high water due to a persistent southerly flow.

Off and on rain bands will continue moving through the area through Monday. These will produce locally heavy rainfall rates and gusty winds. At the moment widespread flash flooding is not anticipated but we do have to watch for any stationary band that may set up over the area.

Winds will continue to be mostly tropical storm force with the exception of stronger gusts within heavier showers that could reach 50 mph.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 79°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 91° 75°

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
79°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

