Watch: Noon Tropical Storm Cristobal Update

METAIRIE – Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the noon update on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal continues to be a broad and disorganized storm with dry air feeding into the center and heavy rain bands pushing far to the east. This trend most likely continues through the day and additional strengthening is not expected.

Coastal flooding will continue to be a threat through tonight as a strong onshore flow continues. Even on Monday with the center well inland some areas will continue to experience high water due to a persistent southerly flow.

Off and on rain bands will continue moving through the area through Monday. These will produce locally heavy rainfall rates and gusty winds. At the moment widespread flash flooding is not anticipated but we do have to watch for any stationary band that may set up over the area.

Winds will continue to be mostly tropical storm force with the exception of stronger gusts within heavier showers that could reach 50 mph.