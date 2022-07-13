NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, New Orleans Mayor Cantrell, other city leaders, and members of the National Weather Service held a press conference to recognize newly installed WeatherSTEM sites in New Orleans. The sites are scattered through Orleans Parish and are meant to monitor the weather and help keep citizens safe by tracking lightning, wind speed, temperatures, and more. The WeatherSTEM sites provide real-time and local information.

With the installment of the technology, officials will be able to track real-time lightning data and live stream cloud cameras. According to the Orleans WeatherSTEM website, there are currently 20 active sites located around Orleans Parish.

Mayor Cantell said that the devices were installed in preparation for the anticipated busy 2022 hurricane season. Collin Arnold, the Director of Homeland Security said that the sites use digital data and will work throughout a crisis. “We have done a lot of of work to spread these out geographically.”

He also said that the indirect fatalities far out way the direct fatalities during a hurricane. “The public can use this and educate themselves.”