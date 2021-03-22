Watch: New Orleans city leaders discuss incoming severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, and Ghassan Korban, Executive Director, Sewerage & Water Board, held a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the incoming severe weather.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday until midnight Friday due to growing concern 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days.

The biggest concern will be a frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Usually, this is what leads to street flooding or pump systems becoming overwhelmed.