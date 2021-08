The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot all day today with more rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures coller in the metro than yesterday.

Stay hydrated all day today with very brief relief from extreme afternoon heat at times. Highs, themselves, will reach 90s again but feel more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Into your week's start, there’s the chance we see additional scattered downpours! 50% or 60% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as more than half of the area can expect rain. All week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.