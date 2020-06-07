Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Watch Live: 4 pm Tropical Storm Cristobal update

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE – Meteorologist Scot Pilie’ is back live with the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal’s motion is up to 7 mph. Max winds remain at 50 mph, with 65 mph gusts.

Landfall will be within the next two hours between Grand Isle-Port Sulphur.

Center of circulation expected to move just east over New Orleans. This matters very little, as most of the action will be east of the center. Winds will be relatively calm altogether where the center passes.

Concern tonight through tomorrow afternoon will be heavy rain late overnight through tomorrow afternoon. 2-5″ of rain possible, with locally higher if rain bands train.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cristobal update 9:30 AM Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update 9:30 AM Sunday"

Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 7:30 AM"

Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Sunday 5 AM"

Extended Cristobal Video Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extended Cristobal Video Update"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Update"

Cristobal 8PM Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal 8PM Update"

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 81° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Friday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News