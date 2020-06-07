Watch Live: 4 pm Tropical Storm Cristobal update

METAIRIE – Meteorologist Scot Pilie’ is back live with the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal’s motion is up to 7 mph. Max winds remain at 50 mph, with 65 mph gusts.

Landfall will be within the next two hours between Grand Isle-Port Sulphur.

Center of circulation expected to move just east over New Orleans. This matters very little, as most of the action will be east of the center. Winds will be relatively calm altogether where the center passes.

Concern tonight through tomorrow afternoon will be heavy rain late overnight through tomorrow afternoon. 2-5″ of rain possible, with locally higher if rain bands train.