Watch: 10 am Tropical Storm Cristobal update

Weather

METAIRIE – Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal continues to move north towards the Louisiana coast. Tropical showers and rain bands are also moving through the area.

As this system approaches the chances for tornadoes will increase with stronger showers on the eastern side. Because of that there is now a tornado watch for southern Mississippi counties until 5 PM on Sunday evening.

Rain will continue off and on through the day with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Coastal flooding is ongoing and will continue through the night outside the levee system.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 79°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 100% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
79°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

