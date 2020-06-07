Watch: Lakeshore Drive swamped as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to churn

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Lakefront is already swamped as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move inland.

Raw video taken at the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive around 10:30 a.m shows severe flooding already swamping the road.

As this system approaches the chances for tornadoes will increase with stronger showers on the eastern side. Because of that there is now a tornado watch for southern Mississippi counties until 5 PM on Sunday evening.

Rain will continue off and on through the day with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Coastal flooding is ongoing and will continue through the night outside the levee system.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.